News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

First Alert Weather: A damp start to May, but better weather this week

Showers and drizzle will be common throughout Sunday with cool conditions. Sunshine is on the way in the week ahead.
Showers & drizzle today into this evening, still cool. Sunshine returns by mid-week with seasonable temps.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Happy first day of May! We had our share of April showers but those May flowers are going to be taking a bit longer to make an appearance due to the cool weather as of late. Sunday is another damp and cool day across the Wisconsin River Valley. Showers and drizzle will affect the region throughout the day. Temperatures will be steady in the upper 40s to around 50.

Keep the umbrella handy for today as damp conditions continue.
Keep the umbrella handy for today as damp conditions continue.(WSAW)
Showers and drizzle will affect the area into this evening.
Showers and drizzle will affect the area into this evening.(WSAW)

The damp weather will last through Sunday evening, with the showers/drizzle tapering off around or after midnight. Lots of clouds overnight with lows in the mid 30s to near 40. Considerable cloudiness on Monday, still cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Clouds will be common on Monday, perhaps breaks of sun late day.
Clouds will be common on Monday, perhaps breaks of sun late day.(WSAW)

The next rain producer is forecast to impact the southern parts of the area later Monday night into the day on Tuesday. From Wausau on north, it likely stays cloudy with no wet weather through midday Tuesday. Some sunshine could develop later in the afternoon as the storm system shifts away to the east. Highs Tuesday are in the mid to upper 50s.

Light rain is expected to affect the southern parts of the area on Tuesday.
Light rain is expected to affect the southern parts of the area on Tuesday.(WSAW)

May the 4th on Wednesday has sunshine mixing with clouds and it is going to be warmer. Highs rebound into the low to mid 60s.

Nice weather on tap for May the 4th on Wednesday.
Nice weather on tap for May the 4th on Wednesday.(WSAW)

More clouds around on Cinco de Mayo on Thursday with a chance of showers south. Highs in the low 60s. Pleasant weather on Friday with a fair amount of sun and highs in the mid 60s. Mother’s Day is next weekend and at this point, the weather is shaping up to be mainly dry both Saturday and next Sunday, May 8th. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Warmer as the week goes along with highs returning to the 60s.
Warmer as the week goes along with highs returning to the 60s.(WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Thick ice could spoil fishing opener
Health experts warn of hepatitis, adenovirus in children
Packers logo
BREAKING: Packers get WR in second round, OL in round three
Cars at dealership
Gap insurance can save drivers a lot of expense

Latest News

Showers & drizzle, continued cool today. The wet weather winds down tonight. Clouds for the...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Morning Forecast
Rainfall through Sunday night of a quarter to half of an inch is expected.
First Alert Weather: It’s going to be May...and still damp Sunday
Showers & drizzle on Sunday, continued cool. Another round of wet weather south Tuesday, then...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast
Showers with a chance of storms tonight. Drizzle and times of showers Sunday. Sunshine makes a...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast