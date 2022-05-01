First Alert Weather: A damp start to May, but better weather this week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Happy first day of May! We had our share of April showers but those May flowers are going to be taking a bit longer to make an appearance due to the cool weather as of late. Sunday is another damp and cool day across the Wisconsin River Valley. Showers and drizzle will affect the region throughout the day. Temperatures will be steady in the upper 40s to around 50.

Keep the umbrella handy for today as damp conditions continue. (WSAW)

Showers and drizzle will affect the area into this evening. (WSAW)

The damp weather will last through Sunday evening, with the showers/drizzle tapering off around or after midnight. Lots of clouds overnight with lows in the mid 30s to near 40. Considerable cloudiness on Monday, still cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Clouds will be common on Monday, perhaps breaks of sun late day. (WSAW)

The next rain producer is forecast to impact the southern parts of the area later Monday night into the day on Tuesday. From Wausau on north, it likely stays cloudy with no wet weather through midday Tuesday. Some sunshine could develop later in the afternoon as the storm system shifts away to the east. Highs Tuesday are in the mid to upper 50s.

Light rain is expected to affect the southern parts of the area on Tuesday. (WSAW)

May the 4th on Wednesday has sunshine mixing with clouds and it is going to be warmer. Highs rebound into the low to mid 60s.

Nice weather on tap for May the 4th on Wednesday. (WSAW)

More clouds around on Cinco de Mayo on Thursday with a chance of showers south. Highs in the low 60s. Pleasant weather on Friday with a fair amount of sun and highs in the mid 60s. Mother’s Day is next weekend and at this point, the weather is shaping up to be mainly dry both Saturday and next Sunday, May 8th. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Warmer as the week goes along with highs returning to the 60s. (WSAW)

