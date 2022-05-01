News and First Alert Weather App
Cub Scouts build birdhouses for REGI

By Jade Flury
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Bluebirds in Antigo have some new homes thanks to the Cub Scouts. The Cub Scouts helped the Raptor Education Group, or REGI, to build multiple shelters for the birds. REGI rehabilitates injured birds to send them back into the wild. The scouts learned how to build a birdhouse and got the chance to see some raptors up close and personal.

“Any injured bird is something that they specialize in,” said Tim Wissbroecker, a Cub Scout leader.

The nonprofit organization partnered with the Cub Scouts to give bluebirds some new homes.

“They have a field and we put up probably 9-10 of the birdhouse that someone had donated,” said Wissbroecker.

The birdhouses still needed to be built, so the Cub Scouts took things into their own hands.

“They had been kind of preoccupied taking care of all of the birds so this was our way of helping them out,” said Wissbroecker.

The goal is to provide bluebirds with a home of their own.

“It’s important for the birds. It’s an actual home and a habitat for them. Keeps them safe and keeps on growing the population of the bluebirds,” said Wissbroecker.

Building birdhouses was a way to finetune the Cub Scout’s construction skills.

“The construction, the handyman, you know, using different tools, screwdrivers, hammers. Being able to do, not so much a big project of building a house, but being able to build a birdhouse, a toolbox, or even fixing stuff at home,” said Wissbroecker.

To volunteer for REGI, you can click here.

