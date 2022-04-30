News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

‘This is dangerous’: FBI joins search for missing inmate, corrections officer

An inmate and a correctional officer have gone missing in Alabama. (Source: WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery, Kelsey Duncan and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala.(WAFF/Gray News) - Authorities in Alabama are investigating a situation where an employee of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and an inmate at the detention center are missing.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White has gone missing since taking inmate Casey White, 38, to a mental health evaluation.

However, there was not a scheduled mental health evaluation, reported WAFF.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle that the two left in was later found at a local shopping center, but Vicki White and Casey White were not located.

An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office are missing.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities said the two are not related, and Casey White is facing capital murder charges.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said the FBI is assisting with the search, as are other state and local authorities.

“I am extremely, extremely concerned that he is not in custody,” Connolly said. “This is a very dangerous situation.”

Singleton said Vicki White was armed with a handgun when she was transporting Casey White.

In October 2020, Casey White appeared in court, asking to be held at the Lauderdale County Jail. According to authorities, he was plotting his escape.

Those with further information have been urged to contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at 256-760-5757.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Thick ice could spoil fishing opener
Health experts warn of hepatitis, adenovirus in children
Packers logo
BREAKING: Packers get WR in second round, OL in round three
Cars at dealership
Gap insurance can save drivers a lot of expense

Latest News

Hollywood actress and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visits a boarding school and a...
Angelina Jolie visits school and medical institution in Ukraine
Rachel Niebur kisses her dog, Petey, at a small dog park with the nonprofit People Assisting...
Homeless shelters begin to see value in making room for pets
Casey White and Vicki White
Marshals: Reward for info on escaped inmate, missing officer
Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Kansas tornado generated 165 mph winds as it destroyed homes