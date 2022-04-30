News and First Alert Weather App
PHOTOS: Suspected drunken driver crashes outside of police department headquarters

Authorities said a 26-year-old female driver drove through a police department's garage in Maine.(Portland Maine Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT
PORTLAND, Maine (Gray News) - Police in Maine said a driver decided to pay them an unexpected visit late Friday night.

The Portland Maine Police Department reports a 26-year-old female driver drove through the department’s garage, went across a pedestrian plaza and then got her vehicle stuck on a set of stairs.

Police said the woman told them she was following her GPS instructions, but responding officers felt it was her excessive blood alcohol level. The 26-year-old was issued a summons for operating under the influence.

Officers said everyone was fortunate that the driver didn’t strike anyone in the incident and urged others not to drink and drive.

