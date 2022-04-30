News and First Alert Weather App
Gap insurance can save drivers a lot of expense

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Prices of new and used cars alike are spiking because of the supply chain issues caused by COVID-19.

“Used cars, it’s like, often you’re paying three or four thousand dollars more than what they were worth two years ago,” said Buska Insurance Co-owner Cindy Newman.

That means a bigger difference between your loan and what the insurance company pays in case of loss. That’s where gap insurance comes in.

“When you drive it off the lot it’s worth less than what you’re borrowing, so it will pay the difference if you’re upside down on the loan,” Newman said.

A lot of the time gap insurance can be rolled right into the cost of the car. But that means you pay interest on the cost of gap throughout the life of the loan.

“For example, the premium for gap insurance at a dealership is probably ten times the amount you would pay through an insurance company,” Newman said.

If it’s added to your regular car insurance through your agent the minimal cost is worth it to avoid the hassle.

“The premium for gap insurance is usually pretty cheap, you know, twenty or thirty dollars a year,” Newman said.

The Insurance Information Institute recommends gap insurance if you pay less than 20 percent down, finance for more than five years or have a car that depreciates faster than most.

