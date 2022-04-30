News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: It’s going to be May...and still damp Sunday

The umbrella will continue to get a work out for the rest of the weekend with showers and drizzle.
Showers and drizzle overnight into Sunday. More wet weather early in the work week, then sunshine and warmer days ahead.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Low pressure will continue to swirl NE from Iowa into Minnesota and then over into western and northern Wisconsin for the remainder of the weekend. That means more rounds of showers, and times of drizzle will be affecting the region.

Showers with a chance of an evening storm.
Showers with a chance of an evening storm.(WSAW)
Wet will will continue to push through the area Saturday evening.
Wet will will continue to push through the area Saturday evening.(WSAW)
Showers and drizzle likely overnight into Sunday morning.
Showers and drizzle likely overnight into Sunday morning.(WSAW)

Showers Saturday night with a chance of a thunderstorm in Central Wisconsin through mid to late evening. Showers and drizzle overnight into Sunday morning. Temperatures are steady in the low to mid 40s. Sunday features a gray sky with occasional showers and drizzle. Continued cool with highs in the 40s to near 50.

Showers and drizzle on Sunday.
Showers and drizzle on Sunday.(WSAW)
Times of showers and drizzle on Sunday.
Times of showers and drizzle on Sunday.(WSAW)
Showers and drizzle persist into Sunday evening.
Showers and drizzle persist into Sunday evening.(WSAW)

The showers/drizzle will wind down Sunday night, however, don’t expect to see much, if any sunshine for the start of the new work week, and early days of May. Mostly cloudy Monday with highs in the mid 50s. Another opportunity for rain will be on tap later Monday night into Tuesday, from roughly Highway 10 on south. To the north, it likely stays dry but there will still be abundant cloud cover. Highs on Tuesday in the mid 50s.

Light rain is expected to affect locations form Highway 10 south on Tuesday.
Light rain is expected to affect locations form Highway 10 south on Tuesday.(WSAW)
The wet weather south of Highway 10 will wind down later Tuesday.
The wet weather south of Highway 10 will wind down later Tuesday.(WSAW)

The seasonably warmer weather that we have barely experienced this spring so far, will finally settle in for a longer stay during the second half of the week. Just in time for May the 4th on Wednesday, there is going to be a fair amount of sunshine with afternoon readings rising into the low to mid 60s. Cinco de Mayo on Thursday is also dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Still dry on Friday and for the Fishing Opener on Saturday. Highs both days once again in the mid 60s.

Warmer weather makes an apperance later this week.
Warmer weather makes an apperance later this week.(WSAW)

Be sure to call up the snowbirds. It’s time to head home for the warm weather season in Wisconsin.

