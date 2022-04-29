News and First Alert Weather App
Weather stunts crop growth ahead of farmer’s market opening day

Weston Farmers Market opens Saturday, Wausau's Farmers Market opens May 7
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Weston Farmers Market starts this Saturday and the Wausau Farmers Market begins Saturday May 7th. This year, it might start with limited produce options.

Farmers Market Vendor Dia Xiong said the weather has impacted many of her crops, especially peas and rhubarb growth. Xiong said usually the rhubarb would be several inches tall by this time of year.

“The leaves would have started opening. Here right now the rhubarb is just starting to come out of the ground,” said Dia Xiong, farmers market vendor.

It gets 2-3 feet tall before it’s ready for harvest and last year she said they started pulling some of it around mothers day. The cold weather has slowed down the process.

“We weren’t prepared for this weather. The snow had just started melting not too long ago and a couple of days ago we were having some flurries,” said Xiong.

Xiong has been farming with her parents for as long as she can remember.

“My parents were farmers back in the 80s. They started with ginseng. And then, when I was about like five before I started going to school I said ‘Mom, Dad, can we not do ginseng anymore? Can we do something else?’” said Xiong.

They started with a small garden in their backyard and then expanded. Xiong and her family spend most of their time there regardless of the weather. This year the crops will need a little extra care.

“Ask any farmers, you’re here day and night every day rain or shine,” said Xiong.

It’s not hopeless though, Xiong said she thinks the crops will make a comeback.

“It’s been a slow start but we’re hopeful that things will start growing and days will get warmer,” said Xiong.

Xiong will be at the Wausau Farmers Market for opening day and every Saturday after that. She’ll start selling starter plants and add more produce as the season progresses.

For the farmer’s market hours, click here.

