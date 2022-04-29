News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Saturday is Drug Take Back Day

Collection of unwanted, unused drugs will be taken at locations across the area
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The D.E.A removed almost 840,000 pounds of unneeded medications from collection sites across the nation since last April.

70% of people 12 and older who abuse painkillers obtain them through a friend or relative, according to the National Survey of Drug Abuse and Health.

That’s why Saturday, April 30th is a great time to look at your medicine cabinet and get rid of what you don’t use.

Disposing of prescription drugs safely is important for protecting others. It’s also crucial for the environment. Aspirus said traces of parmacidicals have been found in wastewater which is exposed to animals and people.

”When we take a look at the top health priorities around the state, the nation, and even locally here, we see substance abuse rise to the top. So this gives people an opportunity to safely dispose of those medications so they don’t get into the wrong hands,” said Meghan Mettek, Community Health, Aspirus.

Aspirus and many local pharmacies have prescription drug drop boxes.

To find a medication drop-off location near you visit Controlled Substance Public Disposal Locations - Search Utility (usdoj.gov).

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Thick ice could spoil fishing opener
Health experts warn of hepatitis, adenovirus in children
Packers logo
BREAKING: Packers get WR in second round, OL in round three
Cars at dealership
Gap insurance can save drivers a lot of expense

Latest News

Showers/drizzle with temps steady in the upper 40s to around 50.
First Alert Weather: A damp start to May, but better weather this week
Showers & drizzle, continued cool today. The wet weather winds down tonight. Clouds for the...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Morning Forecast
Rainfall through Sunday night of a quarter to half of an inch is expected.
First Alert Weather: It’s going to be May...and still damp Sunday
Showers & drizzle on Sunday, continued cool. Another round of wet weather south Tuesday, then...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast
Cub Scouts help REGI build birdhouses for bluebirds
Cub Scouts build birdhouses for REGI