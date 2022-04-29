Saturday is Drug Take Back Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The D.E.A removed almost 840,000 pounds of unneeded medications from collection sites across the nation since last April.

70% of people 12 and older who abuse painkillers obtain them through a friend or relative, according to the National Survey of Drug Abuse and Health.

That’s why Saturday, April 30th is a great time to look at your medicine cabinet and get rid of what you don’t use.

Disposing of prescription drugs safely is important for protecting others. It’s also crucial for the environment. Aspirus said traces of parmacidicals have been found in wastewater which is exposed to animals and people.

”When we take a look at the top health priorities around the state, the nation, and even locally here, we see substance abuse rise to the top. So this gives people an opportunity to safely dispose of those medications so they don’t get into the wrong hands,” said Meghan Mettek, Community Health, Aspirus.

Aspirus and many local pharmacies have prescription drug drop boxes.

To find a medication drop-off location near you visit Controlled Substance Public Disposal Locations - Search Utility (usdoj.gov).

