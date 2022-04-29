News and First Alert Weather App
Portage County Jail offering inmates Narcan, overdose education through program

Portage County is one of 12 jails in the state to pilot the program
By Ben Helwig
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Through a statewide effort, the Portage County Sheriff’s Department is now offering a new Inmate Narcan Education Program at the Portage County Jail to help those after they’re released.

Portage County is one of 12 counties piloting the program around the state. Through the program, inmates are offered training videos related to overdose and how to stop it.

”One video is the effects of opioids on your system and how it affects relationships and life in general,” said Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas. “The second is how to use Narcan and administer it so you’re actually trained in using the Narcan.”

Narcan is a medication that reverses the effects of an overdose. Once released, former inmates will be given Narcan to take with them.

“For any opioid overdose, the Narcan will actually stop the effect of the overdose and bring them back,” said Lukas.

Portage County rolled out the program on April 13th. Since then, one person has already enrolled. Statewide, three saves have already been made through the results of the program.

“People that are incarcerated coming out of the facility have the opportunity to get the training along with having Narcan available,” said Lukas. “Even if they kick the habit or stop, they have the opportunity to maybe save a friend that they’re associated with.”

According to the CDC, there were more than 1,600 drug overdose deaths in Wisconsin in 2021. For Sheriff Lukas, bringing aid like this into jails can help save lives moving forward.

“Being in central Wisconsin and seeing the problem we’ve had with overdoses here, not just Stevens Point and Portage County, but the surrounding counties too, I thought this was an excellent opportunity to get some more education out to inmates who also would get education out to their friends,” said Lukas.

The goal is to spread the program to 30 counties in the state.

“Through Narcan, through programming, we’re able to assist individuals,” said Lukas.

Sheriff Lukas reminds people that Narcan can be used in any overdose case, not just related to opioids. However, he also says that the effects of Narcan are temporary and the recipient should be taken to the hospital immediately after administering.

