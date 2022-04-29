First Alert Weather: Keep the umbrella handy this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday featured some bonus sunshine in the Wisconsin River Valley and allowed for one of those rare seasonable late April days. Temperatures rose into the 60s in most locations and it was warm enough that you might not have needed the light jacket. However, just in time for the weekend, changes are on the way. Clouds will be thickening Friday evening with rain showers developing overnight into Saturday morning. Lows by daybreak on Saturday are in the low to mid 40s.

Mostly cloudy with showers developing overnight. (WSAW)

Saturday expect periods of rain with a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon to the early evening hours. Highs in the mid 50s. Showers and drizzle will be the story Saturday night and on Sunday as low pressure rolls toward the region. Highs on Sunday in the low 50s. Rainfall over the weekend of a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch, with locally higher amounts around 1″.

There is a chance of strong storms Saturday afternoon into the early evening from Stevens Point onto the SE. (WSAW)

Times of showers on Saturday during the morning. (WSAW)

Showers with a chance of storms tomorrow. (WSAW)

Times of rain with a chance of a storm in the afternoon. (WSAW)

Periods of rain with perhaps a storm and a bit cooler Saturday. (WSAW)

Low pressure tracks across the area on Sunday. (WSAW)

Some sunshine is on the way for Monday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. The next opportunity for showers is later Monday night into Tuesday. Cool on Tuesday with highs close to 50. Partly cloudy for May the 4th be with you on Wednesday. Highs in the low 60s. Cinco de Mayo Thursday is still shaping up to be dry with the sun fading to clouds as the day goes along. Highs in the upper 50s. Next Friday, May 6th is mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Highs most days will still be running a little below average. (WSAW)

