Farm and Food Exploration Center breaks ground

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Organizers broke ground for the Food and Farm Exploration Center on Friday. Nearly 200 people attended the event. They’ve raised over $20.2 million for the new building.

The building will be a science center, children’s museum, teaching and learning center and community workshop space.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the support we’ve received so far, everyone from growers, to folks within the industries to just people that are excited about what we are doing,” said Candise Miller- Executive Director, Farming for the Future Foundation.

The ultimate goal is to teach about agriculture.

“Everybody is so removed from where we were 20 years ago. Everybody knew a family farmer or a friend that farmed and we don’t have that connection anymore. We’re trying to get that connection back,” said Michelle Peariso, Board of Directors.

They plan to host field trips to get youth interested in the industry. The new building will highlight how crucial farming has been for Wisconsin over the years and how it will continue to be.

“There’s so much technology there’s so much innovation and the center will really highlight that and show what agriculture is today and what it is going forward.”

