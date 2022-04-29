Drugs seized in La Crosse drug bust had street value of $600K

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WSAW) - La Crosse Police have arrested three people for their alleged role in a drug trafficking scheme.

Police executed a search warrant at two homes on Tuesday. Officers discovered 22 pounds of methamphetamine, nearly 3 pounds of fentanyl, more than 25 grams of cocaine and nearly 12 pounds of THC. Paige Roberts, 24, Tyesha Williams, 30, and Raphiel Kuntu, 30 are all facing numerous charges.

Officers also seized $20,000 and four handguns.

La Crosse drug arrest booking photos (La Crosse Police)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.