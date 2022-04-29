News and First Alert Weather App
Drugs seized in La Crosse drug bust had street value of $600K

La Crosse Police seize over $600,000.00 street value in dangerous drugs from the community
La Crosse Police seize over $600,000.00 street value in dangerous drugs from the community
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WSAW) - La Crosse Police have arrested three people for their alleged role in a drug trafficking scheme.

Police executed a search warrant at two homes on Tuesday. Officers discovered 22 pounds of methamphetamine, nearly 3 pounds of fentanyl, more than 25 grams of cocaine and nearly 12 pounds of THC. Paige Roberts, 24, Tyesha Williams, 30, and Raphiel Kuntu, 30 are all facing numerous charges.

Officers also seized $20,000 and four handguns.

La Crosse drug arrest booking photos
La Crosse drug arrest booking photos(La Crosse Police)

