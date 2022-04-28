News and First Alert Weather App
Poll shows growing pessimism among Wisconsin voters

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin voters are growing more pessimistic, a Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday showed.

The poll showed that 36% of respondents had a favorable view of Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, with 46% unfavorable, while Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had higher numbers with 47% favorability and 42% unfavorable. Both are up for reelection in November.

As for President Joe Biden, 43% approved of the job he was doing, while 53% disapproved.

Meanwhile, 56% said the state was on the wrong track, a number that has steadily increased over the past three polls done since October. A majority of respondents, 69%, said they were very concerned about inflation with 50% very concerned about public education.

“It’s striking that people can be this pessimistic about the state and its direction and still have a net positive approval rating of Tony Evers,” said pollster Charles Franklin.

The poll showed a tightening race in the Senate Democratic primary, with Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in front but Alex Lasry, a Milwaukee Bucks executive who has spent millions on television ads to raise his profile, gaining from previous polls. State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski also gained in the latest poll, but 48% said they didn’t know who they would vote for in the Aug. 9 primary.

There was little movement in the Republican primary for governor, with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch still leading the pack. The poll was taken before businessman Tim Michels got into the race.

The survey of 805 registered voters was conducted between April 19 and Sunday, with a 4.1 percentage point margin of error.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

