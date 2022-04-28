Park Falls Police Chief: Text message regarding attempt to locate armed man is false

PARK FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Park Falls Police Department is dispelling rumors about a text message regarding an armed suspect.

Cheif Jerome Ernst said the text was sent to Park Falls residents. It states police are looking for a subject who is armed. Some variations of the text message says the person is dangerous. The text also contains a photo of a person wearing an orange shirt.

The text message is false. Park Falls Police are not looking for an armed suspect or the man in the photo.

