News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

‘No Mow May’ returns in Wausau, compost bins available

A bee pollinates a flower.
A bee pollinates a flower.(MGN)
By Wyatt Heller
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau’s city council approved No Mow May for 2022 Tuesday night.

The common council suspended grass mowing ordinances for the month of May. Supporters say relaxing mowing requirements helps pollinators find flowers and vegetation during the spring months.

Participation is voluntary. Residents who wish to mow their lawns may do so.

Those who do participate qualify for a $5 discount on a home compost bin.

Bins can be ordered by calling 877-270-3989 or online at this link. Use the code NOMOW for the discount.

Yard signs are also available. If you’re interested in participating, you’re encouraged to register at this website.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person in custody after standoff in Marshfield
Lily Peters
Lily Peters’ preliminary autopsy findings released
Lily Peters
Bond set at $1M for 14-year-old suspect charged with murder of Lily Peters
Gov. Evers has signed a contract to begin bridge rehabilitation projects on multiple Wisconsin...
Gov. Evers approves multi-bridge rehabilitation project on Highway 29 structures
.
Park Falls Police Chief: Text message regarding attempt to locate armed man is false

Latest News

Mining Company Sets Sights on Reef Deposit 4/28/2022
Mining Company Sets Sights on Reef Deposit 4/28/2022
A woman's hand pours water into a glass in a kitchen
Sen. Tammy Baldwin introduces clean water bill
Importance of Dental Health 4/28/2022
Importance of Dental Health 4/28/2022
Packers logo
BREAKING: Packers select two Georgia defensive players in first round
Dental patient in for routine care
Dental care more important than ever post-COVID