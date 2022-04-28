‘No Mow May’ returns in Wausau, compost bins available

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau’s city council approved No Mow May for 2022 Tuesday night.

The common council suspended grass mowing ordinances for the month of May. Supporters say relaxing mowing requirements helps pollinators find flowers and vegetation during the spring months.

Participation is voluntary. Residents who wish to mow their lawns may do so.

Those who do participate qualify for a $5 discount on a home compost bin.

Bins can be ordered by calling 877-270-3989 or online at this link. Use the code NOMOW for the discount.

Yard signs are also available. If you’re interested in participating, you’re encouraged to register at this website.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.