Marshfield, Athens pick up softball wins in rare Wednesday action

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Wednesdays usually don’t see any high school action, but with the weather affecting the spring sports season the way it has, teams are making up games any way they can.

Marshfield came into Wednesday’s showdown with D.C. Everest as the only undefeated team in the Wisconsin Valley Conference at 3-0, and the Tigers maintained perfection in dominant fashion. They score six runs in the second inning on their way to a commanding 13-1 victory.

In a non-conference showdown in Athens, the Blue Jays improve to a perfect 6-0 on the season with a 5-2 victory over Columbus Catholic.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.