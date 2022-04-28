Marathon County honors Excellence in Education

MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Honoring Excellence in Education banquet returned in person Wednesday night after two years of virtually honoring Marathon County’s best and brightest high school seniors.

Every high school in the county has at least two students that are honored, while Wausau West has three and D.C. Everest had four.

“We’ve kind of followed the state academic excellence scholarship, and they give those out based on the number of students you have in your school,” said Wausau West Principal Jeb Steckbauer.

Wausau West’s Izzy Sunby is one of the students who earned the recognition. She says she has always wanted to do her best academically, but the news that she was going to be honored came as a surprise.

“I was a little shocked, and very grateful because it is just such a fantastic opportunity to be recognized and to also recognize the educators that have made such a difference in our educations,” Sunby said.

Ellise Markevitch remembers the day she and Izzy . . . Along with fellow student Sophie Wokatsch were called to the principal’s office to hear the news.

“For a minute I thought, ‘Why am I getting called down here?’ I wasn’t sure, but with Izzy getting called down with me -- well at least we’re in this together,” Markevitch said.

Each student also gets to nominate someone in their life that has inspired them throughout their schooling.

“That could be a teacher that they have right now, could be a first grade teacher, could be a piano teacher, could be a coach,” Steckbauer said.

Sunby nominated her Spanish teacher, and Markevitch chose her guidance counselor.

Both Sunby and Markevitch plan to go to UW Madison next year. Sunby wants to be a diplomat, and Markevitch plans to study neurobiology.

