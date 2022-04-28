Lily Peters’ preliminary autopsy findings released

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - Preliminary autopsy findings have been released for the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning after she failed to return home.

Lily Peters was reported missing Sunday night in Chippewa Falls. Her body was Monday morning.

WEAU-TV reports Chippewa County Coroner Ron Patten said Peters’ cause of death was blunt force trauma and strangulation. The manner of death was a homicide. The final autopsy results could take four to six weeks as medical examiners wait for toxicology reports.

A 14-year-old boy was charged Wednesday with Peters’ murder. He was also charged with two counts of sexual assault. He is being charged as an adult, although the criminal complaint and court records have been sealed. His name was not released. Investigators said Peters knew him.

The autopsy was conducted by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in Minnesota.

