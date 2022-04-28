News and First Alert Weather App
Glassblowing demonstrations to take place in Wausau

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Outdoor glassblowing demonstrations will take place April 29 - May 8 at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum in Wausau.

The demonstrations will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. during this time. Professional glassmakers George Kennard and Michael Beahm, of the Corning Museum of Glass in New York, will complete the demonstrations from their mobile hot shop.

“We start with a hollow, stainless steel tube called a blowpipe and we gather molten glass on the end of it. We add some color, heat it and shape it to the form that we want.” Kennard explained.

The demonstrators said this is a family-friendly event. Colorful bowls, vases and other decorative objects will be made during this time.

“We like to make a wide variety of pieces and we like to pick colors that give us a wide assortment of beautiful things to display across our stage.”

This year is also the International Year of Glass 2022. To honor the year, these professionals travel across the country and world to demonstrate the art of glassblowing.

“We do live demonstrations at the Corning Museum of Glass every day,” Kennard explained. “We are only closed four days out of the year. Not only that, we like to take glass on the road, so this is a mobile hot glassblowing studio that we have taken all over the country.”

The demonstrations at the Woodson Art Museum over the next 10 days will be free to the public.

