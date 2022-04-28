D.C. Everest helping parents spot signs for drug abuse

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Catching early signs of drug and alcohol use in your teen. That’s the idea of a presentation that took place at D.C. Everest High School Wednesday night. They’re trying to help parents keep their kids safe.

The presentation gave parents different ideas of how to identify whether their kids are using drugs and alcohol. They hope it brings more awareness to keep teens safe. Some teens may turn to drug and alcohol use in times of stress or to help cope with the struggles in their lives. D.C. Everest and Wausau schools are trying to end that in central Wisconsin.

“We believe it’s a community issue. It’s not a D.C. Everest issue, it’s not a Wausau issue, it’s not a Mosinee issue it’s a community concern,” D.C. Everest Area School District Social Worker Erin Jacobson said.

Wednesday’s presentation by Hazelden Betty Ford Center aimed to give parents and kids resources and strategies to cope with drug and alcohol use. Substance abuse also often impacts mental health.

“The earlier we can intervene, the more effective the strategies are for our youth and hopefully we can get them connected to services sooner,” Jacobson said.

The presentation went through a simulated teen bedroom to identify what parents should look for, if they suspect substance abuse. This included hiding pills in Pringle cans, alcohol in water bottles, checking your teen’s phone and even air freshener for masking smoke. They also said to look for emotional clues.

“Signs and symptoms, change in behavior, change of friendship, change of activities, what signs to look for of concern for students,” Jacobson said.

They said parents need to set good examples for their kids by avoiding heavy drinking or drug use around them. The presenters said teens who use marijuana also pick up more drug habits, which can lead to other issues.

“We’ve really seen a challenge with our kids, many with our students this year are struggling with mental health and mental illness,” Jacobson said.

If you’re looking to find help for your teen, be sure to reach out to a trusted staff member at school who can help. D.C. Everest is also beginning to have mental health wellness days, there they learned about anxiety, self-care, and how to help a friend.

