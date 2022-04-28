News and First Alert Weather App
Conservation Congress respondents support 350-wolf limit

A majority of respondents to the Wisconsin Conservation Congress’ spring survey say they...
A majority of respondents to the Wisconsin Conservation Congress’ spring survey say they support limiting the state’s wolf population to 350 animals.(Jacob W. Frank | Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A majority of respondents to the Wisconsin Conservation Congress’ spring survey say they support limiting the state’s wolf population to 350 animals. The congress is an influential group of sportspeople who advise the state Department of Natural Resources on policy.

The congress holds a survey each spring asking respondents for their thoughts on a host of outdoors-related issues. This year’s survey was conducted online earlier this month.

One question asked if the respondent supports holding the wolf population to 350 animals. Of the Wisconsin residents who responded, 12,978 said they support that number, 6,410 said they did not and 2,277 had no opinion. The question comes as the DNR is revising its wolf management plan.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

