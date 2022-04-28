News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Bucks roll Bulls in Game 5, advance to face Celtics in second round

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic during the...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -The Bucks score the gentleman’s sweep of the Chicago Bulls, with the defending champs winning Game 5 116-100 to advance to the second round of the playoffs. Milwaukee will face the #2 seed Boston Celtics in a highly anticipated series that will likely start on Sunday.

It’s the eighth consecutive win in a closeout game for the Bucks, who had everything working in their favor coming into the game, with the Bulls missing both members of their starting backcourt, Zach Lavine (Health and Safety Protocols) and Alex Caruso (concussion).

Giannis Antetokounmpo made his mark early and often, with the two-time MVP scoring 15 points in the first quarter on a perfect 5/5 shooting. The Greek Freak finished with 33 points and 9 rebounds.

Milwaukee led by as many as 29 in the second quarter, and even though Chicago made runs to cut the advantage down under 15, the Bucks were in firm control for almost the entire evening.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Peters
Lily Peters’ preliminary autopsy findings released
1 person in custody after standoff in Marshfield
Lily Peters
Bond set at $1M for 14-year-old suspect charged with murder of Lily Peters
Gov. Evers has signed a contract to begin bridge rehabilitation projects on multiple Wisconsin...
Gov. Evers approves multi-bridge rehabilitation project on Highway 29 structures
.
Park Falls Police Chief: Text message regarding attempt to locate armed man is false

Latest News

Packers logo
Packers select 2 Georgia defensive players in first round
High School Sports 4/27/2022
Marshfield, Athens pick up softball wins in rare Wednesday action
Podcast Logo
Hilight Zone Podcast: Relay Dreams
How will Venne Define Success? 4/25/2022
How will Venne Define Success? 4/25/2022