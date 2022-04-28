Bucks roll Bulls in Game 5, advance to face Celtics in second round

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -The Bucks score the gentleman’s sweep of the Chicago Bulls, with the defending champs winning Game 5 116-100 to advance to the second round of the playoffs. Milwaukee will face the #2 seed Boston Celtics in a highly anticipated series that will likely start on Sunday.

It’s the eighth consecutive win in a closeout game for the Bucks, who had everything working in their favor coming into the game, with the Bulls missing both members of their starting backcourt, Zach Lavine (Health and Safety Protocols) and Alex Caruso (concussion).

Giannis Antetokounmpo made his mark early and often, with the two-time MVP scoring 15 points in the first quarter on a perfect 5/5 shooting. The Greek Freak finished with 33 points and 9 rebounds.

Milwaukee led by as many as 29 in the second quarter, and even though Chicago made runs to cut the advantage down under 15, the Bucks were in firm control for almost the entire evening.

