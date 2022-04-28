News and First Alert Weather App
1 person in custody after standoff in Marshfield

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is in custody after a standoff in Marshfield Wednesday.

The Marshfield Police Department responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on the 1400 block of N. Peach Ave just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. Officers had learned the people involved in this incident had also been involved in another incident earlier in the day outside the Marshfield city limits.

When officers attempted contact with a 35-year-old Marshfield man, he resisted their attempts to take him into custody and tried to hit one of the officers. He then went into his home in the 1200 block of N. Peach Ave and barricaded himself inside.

The Marshfield Special Response Team responded and the man was eventually taken into custody just after midnight Thursday morning. He was taken to the Wood County Jail. Police are recommending he be charged with disorderly conduct, strangulation, battery to law enforcement, and resisting arrest.

