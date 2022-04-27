News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin state law mandates trying kids charged with homicide in adult court

The suspect in the murder of Lily Peters is 14 years old
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For most criminal charges a suspect under the age of 17 would be tried as a juvenile. However for more serious cases, like intentional homicide, that isn’t the case.

First-degree intentional homicide starts in adult court, but it can be changed to juvenile court in specific situations. According to the Wisconsin state statute, “A juvenile who is alleged to have attempted or committed a violation of s. 940.01 or to have committed a violation of s. 940.02 or 940.05 on or after the juvenile’s 10th birthday” grants adult court jurisdiction for criminal proceedings.

The defense can indicate that the juvenile should be waived back to juvenile court, but only after hearing what the state has objected to.

”Sometimes it’s hard for people to understand why prosecutors charge children and then they appear in adult court. That’s because we are following, and the court is obligated to follow the statutes, the law set up by the legislature. Ultimately certain charges, because they are so severe, are always in adult court,” said Louis Molepske, Portage County District Attorney.

In that process, the court has to find that the defense has met the burden.

To learn more about this state statute click here.

