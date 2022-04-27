News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau school celebrates Hmong Heritage Month

John Marshall Elementary School in Wausau
By WSAW Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Students and staff celebrated Hmong Heritage Month at John Marshall Elementary in Wausau.

Jim Harris, the creator of the Hmong and Laos museum in Wasuau, was among the featured speakers. The K-thru-5th grade students were introduced to Hmong snacks and various activities, all in an effort to share and celebrate the Hmong culture.

“These are our friends. These are our neighbors,” said Heidi Schafer-Edwards, an English teacher. “These are our classmates. So when we know more about them, relationships are strengthened.

“It’s going pretty good,” said 5th grader Michelle Lor. “I like to see all the teachers and some of the kids here wear Hmong clothes because it’s special and it’s our culture.”

Three people also demonstrated Hmong song and dance for the kids, as well.

