Bond set at $1M for 14-year-old suspect charged with murder of Lily Peters

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - A 14-year-old boy arrested for the death of Lily Peters remains in custody on a $1 million cash bond.

The suspect was only identified by initials during an initial appearance Wednesday in Chippewa County Circuit Court. The teen is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, sexual assault and sexual assault of a child.

The teen was arrested Tuesday in connection to the death of 10-year-old Peters. Peters was reported missing Sunday night in Chippewa Falls. Investigators said she was biking home from a relative’s house and never made it. Her body was discovered Monday morning. Prosecutors said the teen made statements to police indicating he planned to kill the girl.

Prosecutors said she was strangled. The district attorney said the suspects’ intention was to rape and kill the victim.

”This is a serious charge and because of serious charges, there are serious consequences. Which gives it greater incentive not to return to court when they are facing those charges and so I also need to consider the threats to the community,” said Judge Benjamin Lane, Chippewa County.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm held a press conference Tuesday evening confirming a suspect had been arrested. He said the suspect and Peters knew each other.

Wisconsin law requires that first-degree homicide charges initially be brought in adult court if the accused is age 10 or older. However, the case could eventually be transferred to juvenile court.

The suspect is scheduled to return to court on May 5. He is being held in the Eau Claire Juvenile Detention Center.

