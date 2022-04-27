News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Regents name UW-Madison chancellor finalists

(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The University of Wisconsin System regents have released the names of finalists for the UW-Madison chancellor position. Current Chancellor Rebecca Blank plans to leave at the end of the spring semester to become president at Northwestern.

UW System Interim President Michael Falbo said Wednesday a regents committee has picked:

  • Ann Cudd, University of Pittsburgh provost and philosophy professor
  • Marie Lynn Miranda, a Notre Dame statistics professor and former provost
  • UCLA Law School Dean Jennifer Mnookin
  • Daniel Reed, a University of Utah computer professor and former provost
  • UW-Madison Provost John Karl Scholz

The committee will make a hiring recommendation to the full Board of Regents after collecting campus feedback.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Peters
Bond set at $1M for 14-year-old suspect charged with murder of Lily Peters
After five years of being on paid administrative leave, the Taylor County Sheriff asked in a...
Taylor County Sheriff asks demoted deputy charged with misconduct in office back to duty after 5 years on paid leave
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference on April 26, 2022 that...
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation
1 person in custody after standoff in Marshfield
NewsChannel 7 meteorologist Chad Franzen
NewsChannel 7′s Chad Franzen to appear as special guest on ‘Route 51′

Latest News

UW Health played key role in trial of Moderna's vaccine for COVID-19
UW Health played key role in trial of Moderna's vaccince for COVID-19
Farmers eager to sell goods at farmers markets despite slow start to growing season
Farmers eager to sell goods at farmers markets despite slow start to growing season
Large item drop-off in Kronenwetter
Kronenwetter offers large item drop-off through Saturday for residents
Lily Peters
Lily Peters’ preliminary autopsy findings released
The percent of residents by county have have been fully vaccinated or received one booster shot.
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information