News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

Police say a woman arrested in the baby's kidnapping is a family friend and was present when a man abducted the child. (KPIX, San Jose Police, Twitter/SJPD_PIO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Police say a woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries.

San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said Wednesday that Yesenia Ramirez had driven the child and his grandmother on a shopping trip and communicated with Jose Portillo before he entered the San Jose apartment and took the baby Monday.

He says surveillance video shows Portillo walking toward the apartment with a car seat and a small blanket. The baby was found unharmed Tuesday inside a home where Portillo lived.

Camarillo says a motive is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Peters
Lily Peters’ preliminary autopsy findings released
1 person in custody after standoff in Marshfield
Lily Peters
Bond set at $1M for 14-year-old suspect charged with murder of Lily Peters
Gov. Evers has signed a contract to begin bridge rehabilitation projects on multiple Wisconsin...
Gov. Evers approves multi-bridge rehabilitation project on Highway 29 structures
.
Park Falls Police Chief: Text message regarding attempt to locate armed man is false

Latest News

FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston....
Amazon reports rare quarterly loss as online shopping slows
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukraine slams Kyiv attack amid new Mariupol rescue effort
Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
Former Tennis player Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court for sentencing in London,...
Tennis great Boris Becker sentenced to prison
The pair chose the cash option or $66.9 million – the largest prize claimed so far under...
Couple playing lottery since first date wins millions 3 decades later