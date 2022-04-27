News and First Alert Weather App
Oak Creek Starbucks first to unionize in Wisconsin

By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a victory of 15-8 votes, the Oak Creek Starbucks Café is officially the first and only unionized Starbucks location in Wisconsin.

The workers at this Café asked for union recognition on February 11, and as of April 27, elected Workers United International Union as their representative in the workplace.

“We are so proud to be the first union Starbucks in Wisconsin and hope even more stores will follow in our footsteps! Working with them on this national movement has been exciting and we have no doubt that they will help us negotiate a contract that reflects our values,” Hannah Fogarty, a leader from the Oak Creek store said.

Over 200 Starbucks locations across America have filed for elections to be represented by Workers United. They will have the opportunity throughout the spring to vote for this representation.

In a letter signed by store workers to the previous Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson about organizing their workplace, the staff said “We are proudly standing together 11 years later both as Starbucks partners and Wisconsinites to speak up for what we believe in as a store and as a state.”

Workers United is fighting for Starbucks baristas to help build safer and better workplaces. Starbucks workers in Plover, Madison, and Fox Valley will cast their votes for union representation with Workers United as this movement continues.

Sydney LeBarron-Fahl, a Shift Supervisor in the Oak Creek store hopes that their win will lead to even more Starbucks union victories in the state. “We hope this victory will inspire more Wisconsin stores to unionize and join the movement!”

