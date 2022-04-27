News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

NewsChannel 7′s Chad Franzen to appear as special guest on ‘Route 51′

NewsChannel 7 meteorologist Chad Franzen
NewsChannel 7 meteorologist Chad Franzen(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - NewsChannel 7 meteorologist Chad Franzen will appear as a special guest on “Route 51″ with host Shereen Siewert.

“Route 51″ is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River, 88.3/Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7/River Falls and live streamed at wrfw887.com/listen-live.html. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

Franzen will discuss the physical processes driving weather and the global forces that shape our climate system.

Listeners can join the conversation by calling 800-780-9742 or email questions to ideas@wpr.org.

Franzen started his career in 1998. He has worked at NewsChannel 7 since 2006.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Peters
Bond set at $1M for 14-year-old suspect charged with murder of Lily Peters
After five years of being on paid administrative leave, the Taylor County Sheriff asked in a...
Taylor County Sheriff asks demoted deputy charged with misconduct in office back to duty after 5 years on paid leave
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference on April 26, 2022 that...
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation
1 person in custody after standoff in Marshfield

Latest News

UW Health played key role in trial of Moderna's vaccine for COVID-19
UW Health played key role in trial of Moderna's vaccince for COVID-19
Farmers eager to sell goods at farmers markets despite slow start to growing season
Farmers eager to sell goods at farmers markets despite slow start to growing season
Large item drop-off in Kronenwetter
Kronenwetter offers large item drop-off through Saturday for residents
Lily Peters
Lily Peters’ preliminary autopsy findings released
The percent of residents by county have have been fully vaccinated or received one booster shot.
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information