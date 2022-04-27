New convent apartment project breaks ground in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Tuesday a groundbreaking ceremony was held for a large housing development at the site of The Convent in Stevens Point.

The convent is currently owned by the Sisters of St. Joseph of the Third Order of St. Francis. General Capital Group out of Fox Point, Wisconsin has purchased the property.

The Sisters of St Joseph say they’re proud to share their historic building and support more affordable housing for the community.

“The Sisters Of St Joseph have been here for 121 years and we wanted to leave a legacy and make sure that all diversity of people is being touched; And seniors and inter-generational, living together under the community of kindness and generosity,” said Michelle Wronkowski VP of Sisters Of St Joseph 3rd Order Of St Francis.

The development will be called Berkshire at the Grove. It will include 85 apartment-style units of affordable senior and family housing. An additional 17 units of new townhomes will be constructed on the property as well.

The overall structure of the convent will remain the same. The inside of the building will be renovated for the apartments. CREATE Portage County will also have space inside the building.

