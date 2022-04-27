News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Man dies after being punched by bouncer outside bar

Sources close to the investigation say they have a person of interest, and he is cooperating. (KYW, SURVEILLANCE VO, CNN)
By KYW Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - A man put out of a Philadelphia bar for being intoxicated is dead after an altercation with a bouncer outside.

Surveillance video shows the moments before 41-year-old Eric Pope, a Tabu Lounge and Sports Bar customer, is punched in the head by a bouncer. Sources close to the investigation say Pope had been escorted out of the Philadelphia bar for being intoxicated around 1 a.m. April 16.

At some point, Pope appears to approach the back of a white SUV. Immediately after, the bouncer walks up to Pope and punches him.

Pope falls immediately after the punch, hitting his head on the pavement. He remains there for nearly two minutes until the bouncer and another person drag him to the sidewalk.

“When you see the punch and the guy just hits the ground, it was just devastating,” one man said.

Pope was eventually taken to the hospital and put on life support. He died from his injuries Saturday, one week after the incident.

Those familiar with the neighborhood say they’ve had issues with the security staff before and worried something like this would happen.

“The bouncers there, they’re horrible. They intimidate you,” a man said. “That could be anyone’s son. I mean, yeah, he was drunk, but it looked like he was having a good time. He wasn’t being abusive or anything. He was just dancing in the street.”

Sources close to the investigation say they have a person of interest, and he is cooperating.

The owner of Tabu says the bouncer was not an employee of the bar, and management called 911 when they learned what happened. They are cooperating with police in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Peters
Bond set at $1M for 14-year-old suspect charged with murder of Lily Peters
After five years of being on paid administrative leave, the Taylor County Sheriff asked in a...
Taylor County Sheriff asks demoted deputy charged with misconduct in office back to duty after 5 years on paid leave
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference on April 26, 2022 that...
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation
NewsChannel 7 meteorologist Chad Franzen
NewsChannel 7′s Chad Franzen to appear as special guest on ‘Route 51′
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway

Latest News

World's largest blue diamond sold for $57 million.
A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Applications for...
US economy shrinks, threats loom, but growth likely to last
The Baltimore Police Department said a 17-year-old male shot and killed a 52-year-old man on...
Juvenile charged with first-degree murder following road rage shooting, police say
More clouds than sun for the rest of the day and cool. Shower chances increase heading into the...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast
FILE - In this June 25, 2021, file image taken from pool video, former Minneapolis police...
Chauvin appeals murder conviction for killing George Floyd