Informational meeting to be held Thursday regarding proposed Wausau walking trail

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The public is invited to Wausau City Hall to learn about the proposed construction of a multi-use trail near Sunnyvale Park.

The proposed new trail will be on the west side of 72nd Avenue from Packer Drive on the south end to International Drive on the north end. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 28 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at City Hall, in the Council Chambers, located at 407 Grant Street in Wausau.

Project exhibits will be on display for your review and project personnel will be available to discuss the improvements with you on an individual basis. Your attendance and comments are appreciated.

The purpose of the meeting is to show the proposed trail improvements and construction schedule.

Proposed trail map (City of Wausau)

