Former Greenwood High School staff member charged with child sexual assault

GREENWOOD, Wis. (WSAW) - A former Greenwood High School support staff member accused of having a sexual relationship with a student was formally charged Tuesday in Clark County.

Dylan North, 25, is charged with two counts of sex assault of a student by school staff, child enticement and exposing a child to harmful material.

Greenwood police were notified of a possible inappropriate relationship On Oct. 21, 2021. North had worked at Greenwood High School.

Court documents stated there were two victims. Investigators said a forensic analysis of North’s phone uncovered messages and call time stamps that were used as evidence. North was placed on paid leave in November. He resigned at the end of January. He began his employment with the district in 2019.

He is free on a $10,000 signature bond after posting the first $500 in cash.

Tuesday, North waived his right to a preliminary hearing. A judge determined there is enough evidence for the case to move forward. He’s expected to enter a plea to the charges on June 8.

