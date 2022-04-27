First Alert Weather: Clouds and rain showers return on Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The sunshine today was great to see, but temperatures were still 10 degrees below average. The next weather maker arrives tomorrow. Clouds will be on the increase from west to east on Thursday. Cities northeast of Antigo will see more sunshine on Thursday. Cities southwest of Marshfield will have clouds earlier on Thursday. A few light rain showers are possible on Thursday afternoon.

Thursday Forecast (WSAW)

The big story this month has been below normal temperatures, and that will continue. Showers and isolated t-storms are possible on Saturday afternoon. Right now, Saturday isn’t a complete washout, but the morning looks drier than the afternoon.