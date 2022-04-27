News and First Alert Weather App
City of Wausau selling rain barrels as part of sustainable program

Water reservoir. A large plastic barrel that collects rainwater.
Water reservoir. A large plastic barrel that collects rainwater.(123RF)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wausau is again accepting orders for its rain barrel program. The cost is $50 for city residents and $75 for non-residents. The program was started last year.

The last day to order is May 25.

Many cities in the U.S. have rain barrel programs in place. When a homeowner installs a rain barrel they disconnect their roof’s rain spout and redirect the spout to the barrel. Collecting the rainwater keeps it in the natural water cycle instead of adding it to the sewer system.

The water is then used to water plants and yards. Experts say the water is better for plants as it is not treated like tap water. The water is not for consumption.

Barrel pick up is June 7 from 3-7 p.m. and June 8 from 3-7 p.m. at 1701 N. River Dr. in Wausau.

