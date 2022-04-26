News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau marks Hmong Heritage Month with flag ceremony

Leaders gathered at City Hall Monday to mark Hmong Heritage Month with a flag-raising ceremony.
By Wyatt Heller
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - City leaders gathered outside city hall Monday to mark Hmong Heritage Month with a flag-raising ceremony.

Officials raised the bicentennial flag to show appreciation for their Hmong neighbors.

Yee Leng Xiong, executive director of the Hmong American Center, said the event signifies a new chapter for the city and for the Hmong-American community.

“Hmong history is also apart of American history and often times people... members of the community like to describe it as ‘that’s Hmong history’ but now that that’s been placed out there that’s it’s another signifying that this is part of Wausau’s history, this is our home,” Xiong said.

America’s bicentennial was in 1976, the year many Hmong people first came to Wausau to call the city home.

The flag will remain up at city hall through the month of April.

DMV Updates Records Sharing 4/26/2022
Police: Juvenile Suspect in Custody 4/26/2022
Sheriff asks Steve Bowers Back to Duty 4/26/2022
