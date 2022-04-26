News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

WATCH: Green Bay officer’s motorcycle rammed by hit-and-run driver, police say

The damage from a hit-and-run crash that injured a Green Bay officer.
The damage from a hit-and-run crash that injured a Green Bay officer.(Green Bay Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say a Green Bay officer “narrowly missed tragedy” when his motorcycle was hit by a car.

Sgt. Sean Hamill, who was on motorcycle patrol, suffered minor injuries.

It happened April 19. The officer was conducting a traffic stop and was entering data on a mobile terminal attached to the motorcycle. Video shows a driver crash into the motorcycle.

“Thankfully, the officer was standing next to the motorcycle when this occurred, sustaining minor injuries,” police say.

The driver fled the scene and was located a short time later. The driver, who was not identified, was charged with Hit and Run - Injury, inattentive driving, and operating without a valid license.

“Green Bay Police are urging motorists to stay focused while driving, especially with motorcycles, bicycles and pedestrians being back on the road. We are thankful that the officer standing next to the motorcycle was able to walk away from this accident, please pay attention while driving so you can arrive at your destination safely,” police say.

Sgt. Sean Hamill, who was on motorcycle patrol, suffered minor injuries.
The driver fled the scene and was located a short time later.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Peters
Bond set at $1M for 14-year-old suspect charged with murder of Lily Peters
After five years of being on paid administrative leave, the Taylor County Sheriff asked in a...
Taylor County Sheriff asks demoted deputy charged with misconduct in office back to duty after 5 years on paid leave
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference on April 26, 2022 that...
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation
NewsChannel 7 meteorologist Chad Franzen
NewsChannel 7′s Chad Franzen to appear as special guest on ‘Route 51′
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway

Latest News

Glassblowing demonstrations
Glassblowing demonstrations
1 person in custody after standoff in Marshfield
Wausau Glassblowing demonstration by Corning Museum of Glass professionals
Glassblowing demonstrations to take place in Wausau
Election 2022
Poll shows growing pessimism among Wisconsin voters
Rain chances beginning Thursday evening, lasting through the weekend.
First Alert Weather: Below normal temperatures and a soggy weekend ahead