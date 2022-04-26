Students tie blankets for veterans ahead of May 2 Honor Flight

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Students at several central Wisconsin schools are helping Wisconsin veterans get ready for their Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C. The Never Forgotten Honor Flight will lift off once again on Monday, May 2. Several school-based clubs from the organization, ‘Be Amazing’ made about 100 fleece blankets for the vets.

They said it’s a small gift to thank the veterans for their service. It’s been two and a half years since Wisconsin veterans visited Washington, D.C. on the Honor Flight, but now the wait is almost over.

“We’re anxious and we’re ready to get up in the air again and get these veterans into D.C. to see their memorials,” Never Forgotten Honor Flight President & Co-Founder Mike Thompson said.

Now, the Wausau community is stepping up to get the vets ready for their flight. Student groups through Be Amazing made fleece blankets to keep the veterans warm while they’re in the air.

“Sometimes flights can get a little bit chilly and also as just a memento for them to have knowing how much we appreciate their service and sacrifice,” Be Amazing Founder and President Cheryl Goetsch said.

The idea for the blankets came up during an event in October 2021 and students have been working on them since.

“The students were really excited to find out that they were able to contribute to such a great cause. They worked really hard,” Goetsch said.

Be Amazing and the Honor Flight held an event at DC Everest Middle School to give out the blankets. For the veterans, the thought is touching. “It’s a piece of everything,” said Airforce Veteran Richard Brown.

“It’s amazing that they’re doing it for the veterans,” Richard’s wife Jackie Brown said.

Richard Brown served for 39 years beginning in 1968. He said he was at the memorials in D.C. many years ago, but come May 2, it will be even more meaningful for him.

“Just being able to do all of it and then my son is coming too,” Brown said.

The Never Forgotten Honor Flight plans to have four flights total in 2022. Nearly 100 veterans will be going on the May 2 flight.

