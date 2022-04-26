News and First Alert Weather App
Rib Mountain dog park re-opens for season

Sandy's Bark Park (FILE)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - A 4-acre dog park in Rib Mountain has re-open for the season.

Sandy’s Bark Park closed temporarily earlier this season due to wet conditions. Monday, volunteers cleaned up the park to get it ready for four-legged visitors.

The park has a field, granite path, and wetland.  The park has a perimeter fence and can facilitate off-leash play for dogs.

Its located at 151253 Baltimore Ln. It’s across from Covantage Credit Union off of Hummingbird Road.

