Rib Mountain dog park re-opens for season

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - A 4-acre dog park in Rib Mountain has re-open for the season.

Sandy’s Bark Park closed temporarily earlier this season due to wet conditions. Monday, volunteers cleaned up the park to get it ready for four-legged visitors.

The park has a field, granite path, and wetland. The park has a perimeter fence and can facilitate off-leash play for dogs.

Its located at 151253 Baltimore Ln. It’s across from Covantage Credit Union off of Hummingbird Road.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.