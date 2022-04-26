Recipes: Hash Brown-crusted Quiche and Mashed Potato Dumplings
(WSAW) - Whether you’re attending a gathering or need a quick breakfast option for family, the Wisconsin Potato Growers Association has you covered.
Packed with potato goodness, this recipe for Hash Brown-crusted Ham and Cheese Quiche is easy to make ahead of time and is a sure-fire hit everyone will love.
Ingredients:
Hash Brown Crust
- 3 cups dehydrated shredded potatoes
- 7 cups hot water (if using frozen shreds, skip water)
- ½ cup all purpose flour
- 2 tsp kosher salt
- 1 tsp fresh ground black pepper
- 2 Tbsp vegetable oil
- 1 Tbsp unsalted butter
For the Filling
- 10 each large eggs beaten
- 1 cup half and half
- 1 ½ cups ham diced
- 6 oz shredded cheddar
Garnish
- 1 Tbsp fresh chives finely chopped
- (parsley, green onions or basil can all be subbed, if subbing rosemary, use 1 tsp of freshly chopped rosemary)
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 325°F.
- To prepare the hash brown crust, begin by rehydrating the potato shreds (if using frozen, just thaw the shreds and skip the water). Place the de-hy shreds in a large bowl and cover them with the hot water. Allow the shreds to sit for about 5 minutes, then drain them very well. Place them back into the bowl and toss to combine with the flour, salt, and black pepper. Once the mixture is well combined, allow it to rest for about 2-3 minutes while you prepare the pan.
- Place a large nonstick, oven-proof skillet over medium heat. Begin to heat the oil for about 1-2 minutes, add the butter and swirl the pan around till it is well coated. Add the shredded potatoes and pack them down on the bottom of the pan. Using a small spatula, press the potatoes firmly so they cover the bottom of the pan but also the sides in a thin ¼-inch layer. Cook the potatoes over heat for about 6-8 minutes, using the spatula to press down and reshape the crust as necessary. Once the edges are golden brown, turn the heat off and move to the side while you prepare the filling.
- In a medium-size bowl, combine the eggs and half & half with a whisk until smooth. Whisk just to combine but be careful not to whip too much air into the eggs.
- Pour the eggs into the prepared potato shell, then add the diced ham. Be sure to sprinkle in the ham so it is well dispersed throughout the quiche. Place the quiche into the oven and allow it to bake for 20-25 minutes. The eggs should be just about set but still a little jiggly in the center. Remove the quiche from the oven and sprinkle the top with cheese. Return the quiche to the oven for another 3-5 minutes or until the cheese is melted and the center is just set. Remove from the oven and place on a wire rack to cool slightly.
- Garnish the quiche with freshly chopped herbs.
- Slice the quiche into eight equal portions and serve immediately with a nice side salad, fresh fruit, or other brunch offerings. Enjoy!
Have left over mashed potatoes? Try this quick potato-centric recipe that takes mashed potatoes seasoned with soy, miso, chilies, and sesame, stuffed into wonton wrappers and lightly boiled before being drizzled with a ginger scallion dressing. The family is going to love this one!
Mashed Potato Dumplings with Ginger Scallion Sauce
Ingredients:
Mashed Potatoes
- ¾ cup hot water
- 1 Tbsp unsalted butter
- ¼ tsp sea salt
- ¼ cup cold milk
- ⅔ cup potato flakes (instant mashed potatoes)
Mashed Potato Filling
- 1 cup prepared mashed potatoes
- 2 Tbsp vegetable oil
- ½ Tbsp crushed red chili flakes
- 2 Tbsp fresh grated or minced garlic
- 2 Tbsp fresh ginger peeled and grated
- ½ cup green onions finely sliced
- 2 Tbsp light soy sauce
- 1 Tbsp sesame oil
Dumplings
- 24 each Wonton Wrappers thawed
- ¼ water
- 2 Tbsp all purpose flour
Ginger Scallion Sauce
- ½ cup green onions thinly sliced
- ¼ cup fresh ginger grated
- 1 Tbsp fresh garlic grated
- ¼ cup vegetable oil
- 1 Tbsp sesame oil
- 1 Tbsp kosher salt
- 1 tsp ground white pepper
Instructions:
- To make the mashed potatoes, combine the hot water, butter, salt and cold milk together in a bowl. Stir in the instant potatoes, and allow them to sit for about a minute. Fluff the potatoes with a fork and allow them to cool completely. This can be done the day before.
- To make the filling, make sure the potatoes are at room temperature.
- In a small pan, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat and add the chilies. Gently heat the chilies for 15-30 seconds. Add the garlic and ginger, then cook for an additional 1-2 minutes or until fragrant. Remove from the heat and stir in the green onions, soy sauce and sesame oil. Allow this mixture to cool for 3-5 minutes and then stir into the prepared room temperature mashed potatoes.
- Make sure the wonton wrappers are thawed. In a small bowl, combine the water with the flour to make a small slurry.
- Take about a tablespoon of filling and place it in the center of each wonton. Making sure to keep the other wontons loosely covered with the damp towel to prevent them from drying out.
- Lightly brush two edges of the wonton wrapper with the slurry and fold it into a triangle to seal, making sure to squeeze any air out of the dumpling. Set aside and repeat with the other dumplings. This can be done ahead of time, and these can even be frozen on a baking sheet until completely frozen, then transferred to a resealable plastic bag and held in the freezer until ready to use.
- To make the ginger scallion sauce, heat the vegetable oil to 350°F. Add the ginger and cook for 5-10 seconds, remove from the heat and add the garlic and the green onions. Add the salt and add in the sesame oil.
- To cook the wontons, simply bring a pot of water to a boil and cook them until they float. Drain the dumplings well and drizzle with the scallion sauce. Serve immediately.
