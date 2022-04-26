Recipes: Hash Brown-crusted Quiche and Mashed Potato Dumplings

(WSAW) - Whether you’re attending a gathering or need a quick breakfast option for family, the Wisconsin Potato Growers Association has you covered.

Packed with potato goodness, this recipe for Hash Brown-crusted Ham and Cheese Quiche is easy to make ahead of time and is a sure-fire hit everyone will love.

Ingredients:

Hash Brown Crust

For the Filling

Garnish

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 325°F.

To prepare the hash brown crust, begin by rehydrating the potato shreds (if using frozen, just thaw the shreds and skip the water). Place the de-hy shreds in a large bowl and cover them with the hot water. Allow the shreds to sit for about 5 minutes, then drain them very well. Place them back into the bowl and toss to combine with the flour, salt, and black pepper. Once the mixture is well combined, allow it to rest for about 2-3 minutes while you prepare the pan.

Place a large nonstick, oven-proof skillet over medium heat. Begin to heat the oil for about 1-2 minutes, add the butter and swirl the pan around till it is well coated. Add the shredded potatoes and pack them down on the bottom of the pan. Using a small spatula, press the potatoes firmly so they cover the bottom of the pan but also the sides in a thin ¼-inch layer. Cook the potatoes over heat for about 6-8 minutes, using the spatula to press down and reshape the crust as necessary. Once the edges are golden brown, turn the heat off and move to the side while you prepare the filling.

In a medium-size bowl, combine the eggs and half & half with a whisk until smooth. Whisk just to combine but be careful not to whip too much air into the eggs.

Pour the eggs into the prepared potato shell, then add the diced ham. Be sure to sprinkle in the ham so it is well dispersed throughout the quiche. Place the quiche into the oven and allow it to bake for 20-25 minutes. The eggs should be just about set but still a little jiggly in the center. Remove the quiche from the oven and sprinkle the top with cheese. Return the quiche to the oven for another 3-5 minutes or until the cheese is melted and the center is just set. Remove from the oven and place on a wire rack to cool slightly.

Garnish the quiche with freshly chopped herbs.