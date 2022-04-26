News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Police: Man charged in crash after running red light, killing pregnant woman, unborn baby

The Tulsa Police Department reports Steven Johnson has been charged with causing a crash that...
The Tulsa Police Department reports Steven Johnson has been charged with causing a crash that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn baby.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) - Police in Oklahoma are investigating a tragic crash that took the life of a woman and her unborn child earlier this year.

The Tulsa Police Department reports a Buick was speeding and ran a red light in the east part of town on Jan. 15. It slammed into a pickup truck at the intersection.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified by police as Michelle Rubalcava, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Police said she was nine months pregnant at the time of the crash.

Emergency surgery was performed, but Rubalcava and her unborn baby died from their injuries, according to Tulsa police.

Investigators report the driver of the Buick, Steven Johnson, was later found at fault for the crash with evidence of him being impaired by drugs at the time of the collision.

Tulsa police said Johnson recovered from his crash injuries and was charged on April 25 with two counts of first-degree manslaughter, causing a fatality accident without a valid driver’s license, driving under the influence of drugs and failure to stop at a red light.

Authorities also said their hearts go out to the family affected by the devasting crash.

MANSLAUGHTER CHARGES -- man charged for causing crash that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn baby. On 1/15/2022,...

Posted by Tulsa Police Department on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Peters
Bond set at $1M for 14-year-old suspect charged with murder of Lily Peters
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
After five years of being on paid administrative leave, the Taylor County Sheriff asked in a...
Taylor County Sheriff asks demoted deputy charged with misconduct in office back to duty after 5 years on paid leave
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference on April 26, 2022 that...
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation
The petition was started to create what's called a "Lily Alert."
Petition created for ‘Lily Alerts’ after Chippewa Falls girl’s death

Latest News

Catching early signs of drug and alcohol use in your teen. That’s the idea of a presentation...
D.C. Everest helping parents spot signs for drug abuse
The Honoring Excellence in Education program
Marathon County honors Excellence in Education
The Hastings Police Department in Nebraska recognized one of its own officers for their...
Life-Saving Award: Officer recognized for saving teen suffering cardiac arrest at school
Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts off gas to 2 NATO nations in bid to divide West
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic during the...
Bucks roll Bulls in Game 5, advance to face Celtics in second round