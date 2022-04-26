News and First Alert Weather App
NAACP: Michigan attorney general must investigate Lyoya case

GRAPHIC: Lyoya was a Black man who was fatally shot in the back of the head after a struggle with the officer. (WWMT, GRAND RAPIDS POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT
(AP) - A civil rights group is demanding that the Michigan attorney general investigate the police shooting of Patrick Lyoya, warning the longstanding relationship between the county prosecutor’s office and Grand Rapids police could lead to bias.

The president of the Greater Grand Rapids NAACP says he personally asked Chris Becker to recuse himself but the Kent County prosecutor declined.

Cle Jackson says there are too many conflicts of interest. But Becker says he won’t give up the case.

Lyoya, a 26-year-old Black man, was shot in the back of the head by a white Grand Rapids officer after an April 4 traffic stop. State police are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

