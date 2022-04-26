News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Man convicted in 1983 killing charged with hiding the corpse

John C. Andrews (left) faces a charge of Concealing a Corpse after the remains of Starkie...
John C. Andrews (left) faces a charge of Concealing a Corpse after the remains of Starkie Swenson, missing since 1983, were found last year in High Cliff State Park(Left: Calumet County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man is charged with recently hiding the corpse of a man he was convicted of killing in the early 1980s.

John Andrews, 82, of Chilton, was arrested Friday and booked into jail. Andrews pleaded guilty in 1994 to homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle in the death of 67-year-old Starkie Swenson, who went missing in 1983. Swenson’s body was found last September by two people hiking in High Cliff State Park.

Prosecutors say Swenson and Andrews were involved in a love triangle and that Andrews ran over Swenson. Andrews was sentenced to two years in prison.

The statute of limitations for hiding a corpse in Wisconsin is six years. Prosecutors say the offense occurred between June 7, 2021, and Sept. 28, 2021.

Investigators begin questioning Andrews about the location of Swenson’s remains on June 7, while anthropology students at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh unsuccessfully assisted in a search for the remains near Omro, about 30 miles away from where the body was found.

Andrews admitted to seeing photos of Swenson but told investigators he never spoke to nor saw Swenson in person and didn’t know Swenson’s whereabouts.

Andrews faces more than 12 years in prison if convicted. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 6.

Court documents do not list an attorney for Andrews.Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
Lily Peters
Bond set at $1M for 14-year-old suspect charged with murder of Lily Peters
After five years of being on paid administrative leave, the Taylor County Sheriff asked in a...
Taylor County Sheriff asks demoted deputy charged with misconduct in office back to duty after 5 years on paid leave
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference on April 26, 2022 that...
Police: Suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide investigation
The petition was started to create what's called a "Lily Alert."
Petition created for ‘Lily Alerts’ after Chippewa Falls girl’s death

Latest News

Weekend Forecast
First Alert Weather: Clouds and rain showers return on Thursday
Informational meeting to be held Thursday regarding proposed Wausau walking trail
Temperatures floating around the 50s for the next several days and remaining below average.
First Alert Weather: Below normal temperatures and chances for rain
Regents name UW-Madison chancellor finalists
Lily Peters
Bond set at $1M for 14-year-old suspect charged with murder of Lily Peters