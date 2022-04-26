Hilight Zone Podcast: Relay Dreams

News and First Alert Weather App
By Noah Manderfeld
Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Mosinee 4x200 and 4x400 girls relay team was one second away from making the podium at state last year, and they return nearly everybody.

I speak with Adalyn Lehman, Kate Fitzgerald, Claire Selenske, Britt Fitzgerald and Katelyn Baars along with coach Craig Martens about their dynamic, their indoor performance and how they are hoping to get on that podium.

To listen to other Hilight Zone Podcasts, you can click here.

