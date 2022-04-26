Hilight Zone Podcast: Relay Dreams

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Mosinee 4x200 and 4x400 girls relay team was one second away from making the podium at state last year, and they return nearly everybody.

I speak with Adalyn Lehman, Kate Fitzgerald, Claire Selenske, Britt Fitzgerald and Katelyn Baars along with coach Craig Martens about their dynamic, their indoor performance and how they are hoping to get on that podium.

