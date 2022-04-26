Here are the 3 types of missing persons alerts issued in Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - When a person goes missing in Wisconsin the Wisconsin Department of Justice can activate one of three alerts if the case meets certain criteria.

Each alert has its own criteria and name: AMBER alert, Silver Alert or Green Alert.

The AMBER Alert System began in 1996 when Dallas-Fort Worth broadcasters teamed with local police to develop an early warning system to help find abducted children. AMBER stands for America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response and was created as a legacy to 9-year-old Amber Hagerman, who was kidnapped while riding her bicycle in Arlington, Texas. Her body was found four days later. She had been murdered. Her case remains unsolved.

In 2003, Wisconsin implemented the AMBER alert system. Since its inception, 64 kids in Wisconsin have been safely recovered after an alert was issued. Once an alert is issued it is broadcast through the Emergency Alert System on radio and television stations, it’s displayed on lottery terminals and highway signs, text messages are sent to mobile users that have the feature enabled, and the information is broadcast through email to subscribers.

Subjects of AMBER Alerts must be under 17 years old. They must be in serious danger and there must be suspect information to make it likely the public can assist in the investigation.

For adults, the state has two alerts: Silver or Green. Silver Alerts are issued for adults over the age of 60 with Alzheimer’s, dementia, or other permanent cognitive impairment. The person’s disappearance must be related to their cognitive condition. Since Alzheimer’s and dementia are not limited to those 60 and older, the state could also send a missing/endangered alert through the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network.

In 2013, an elderly couple became lost while driving and drove around Wisconsin for more than 24 hours. Their family’s experience and subsequent advocacy led to the creation of the Silver Alert in Wisconsin.

In 2018, Wisconsin became the first state to create a specialized alert for a missing veteran. Since its implementation other states have followed suit. Green Alerts were enacted as a result of legislation. Statewide alerts are issued for missing veterans who have a service-related health conditions such as post-traumatic stress.

State Sen. LaTonya Johnson coauthored the bill with state Rep. Evan Goyke, prompted by the death of an Air Force veteran, Corey Adams, who was found dead after he was missing for 18 days.

Click here to sign up for alerts by text or email.

