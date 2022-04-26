News and First Alert Weather App
Deciding when it’s OK to leave your child home alone

Child's maturity and ability to handle stress are important factors
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) -Some states have an age requirement for when it’s okay to leave your child home alone. Illinois has the oldest at age 14 and Kansas is as young as 6-years-old. Wisconsin doesn’t have one which means there isn’t a cut-and-dry answer.

“There’s a lot to take into account when you’re considering leaving your kids home alone, whether it, can they handle an emergency? Do you have a process in your home for emergencies? Have you practiced the process?” said Eric Soberg, Community Resource Officer, Everest Metro Police Department.

Soberg said age is not as important as a child’s maturity and ability to handle stress.

“You should be discussing what to do in an emergency. What’s an emergency, we call law enforcement. What’s an emergency, we contact another adult,” said Soberg.

The Red Cross said their training can help kids learn how to cope with stressful situations.

“Not being scared, being empowered to call 911,” said Justin Kern, Communications Director, Red Cross Wisconsin.

Kern said it’s important to take into account if your child will be caring for younger siblings, too. Kids can take the Red Cross babysitting course at 11-years-old. It teaches the necessities.

“Basic first aid, so you know certainly some summertime things like bee stings or scraped knees and that kind of stuff,” said Kern.

The knowledge they gain from the course, kids use in their everyday lives. A few weeks after completing the training an 11-year-old from Onalaska used what she learned in a real emergency.

“A couple of weeks later her own sister had a seizure in the pool and she was the one that recognized what was happening, to get adults and call 911 to save her own sister,” said Kern.

Kern says emergencies like that can happen, so it’s important not to take the decision lightly.

“If you’re on the fence, I would lean towards not leaving your child home alone. Start the practice process then, if you’re on the fence. The more and more you practice the more and more comfortable you’ll feel, the more and more comfortable your child will feel,” said Soberg.

Soberg recommends leaving your child home for short periods of time to start and then gradually increase as they become more comfortable.

Here is more information on Red Cross babysitting training. Here are tips on what to do before you leave your child home alone click here.

