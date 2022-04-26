City of Waupaca accepting applications for home improvement grants

WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - City of Waupaca homeowners are encouraged to apply for a grant to make exterior home improvements. The Home Repair Grant Program is an opportunity for homeowners to receive up to a $10,000 nonrepayable grant for home repairs that extend the life of the home.

Homeowners below the threshold of 80% of County Median Household Income ($59,450 for a family of four) are eligible for 100% grant funding with no match requirement. Homeowners making over the threshold are eligible for 100% grant funding with a 50% grant match.

Applications must be residents of the city of Waupaca who reside in owner-occupied single-family homes built in 1970 or prior.

Eligible Projects: (home or detached garages; but not other accessory structures). Projects not listed below which extend the life of the home may be considered for funding on an individual basis.

Grading to address stormwater runoff issues

Painting

Foundation repair

Front porch and stairs

Gutters

Garage doors

Driveways (asphalt or concrete)

Fence repair

Roof

Windows

Siding

The overall goal of the program is to enhance the desirability of Waupaca’s neighborhoods by reinvesting in the city’s older housing stock.

With funding available through federal economic recovery dollars (ARPA), the City created the Waupaca Home Repair Program to improve neighborhood quality of life, stabilize older housing stock, and support the economic recovery of families and households negatively impacted by COVID-19.

Grant applications are accepted anytime. To be considered for approval at the city’s CDA monthly committee meeting, applications are due by the first Monday of the month.

To learn more about the program or download an application visit the project web page at: https://www.cityofwaupaca.org/home-repair-program/

