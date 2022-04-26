Blood drive to be held Thursday at Wausau church

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A blood drive will be held Wednesday at Thrive Church in Wausau.

The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2 to 3 seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime. People can donate blood every 56 days, which is six times a year.

Click here to make a donation. The blood drive is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thrive Church is located at 400 Grand Ave. in Wausau.

