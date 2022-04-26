Antigo transport company looks to honor fallen soldiers and police officers

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Karl’s Transport in Antigo is calling on the public to help them honor and support fallen soldiers and police officers. The company is asking people to submit photos to go on some of its new trailers.

The idea started 12 years ago when the company would use vinyl to cover its trailers with things like the American Flag and veterans. Karl’s Transport said this is a way to honor, remember and support those who have served our country.

Each year the company gets two to three batches of new trailers and it’s looking to cover two to three trailers with the photos that are sent to the company.

“We’re proud supporters of our military and police officers, and we’d like to do something for the ones that have fallen. So if anybody has a photo or picture, and a story behind it, in their area, to submit it,” safety director for Karl’s Transport, Kenny Caris said.

Karl’s Transport has done this idea in the past with missing person cases, as well as most recently, honoring the 13 service members lost in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The company said its trucks are seen all across the country and people reach out to show their support.

“[We get] very good reaction. We get a lot of call-ins all the time, emails sent to us all the time about how they appreciate it all over the United States.

The company is looking to get at least 10 submissions for its new trailers. It’s asking for people to submit high-resolution pictures, a description and the story behind what goes behind it. It will then be posted on the 53 foot trailers free of charge.

If you want to submit a photo, all you have to do is email your submissions to khonzik@karlstransport.com by Friday, July 1.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.